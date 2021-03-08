LDH: Limited doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

You have permission to edit this article.
StormTeam Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Louisiana...

Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier
Parishes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv


...The Flood Warning remains in effect...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake.
* Until further notice.
* At 7:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 184.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 172.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 188.0 feet Sunday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.


Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Louisiana...

Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and
Bienville Parishes.

...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn.
* Until Friday afternoon.
* At 7:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 17.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday evening and continue falling to 13.2 feet Saturday
morning.
* Impact...At 19.0 feet, Lowland flooding will continue for several
more days. The bayou will continue to slowly fall and flood
problems will decrease and end.


Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Louisiana...

Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier,
Bienville and Red River Parishes.

...The Flood Warning remains in effect...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau.
* Until further notice.
* At 7:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 144.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 142.5 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 142.7 feet Saturday
morning.
* Impact...At 144.0 feet, Most camps across the lake begin to flood.
Some homes will also face flooding especially homes that are not
stilted. Preparations for flooding should be rushed to completion.


LDH: Limited doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

Louisiana Department of Health

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) said Monday the 618 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine this week.

The health department has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH’s website. 

Future distribution is dependent on vaccine made available to the state, among other factors.

These vaccines will be available only for the following populations in Phase 1B, Tier 1: 

  • Persons 65 and older
  • Dialysis providers and patients
  • Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
    • Behavioral health providers and staff
    • Urgent care clinic providers and staff
    • Community care providers and staff
    • Dental providers and staff
    • Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff
  • Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
  • Interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
  • Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
  • Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
  • State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
  • Some elections staff of March and April elections
  • Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare
  • All pregnant persons
  • Individuals ages 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an "increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19." Persons with the following qualifying underlying medical conditions are advised to complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form (English | Spanish | Vietnamese) to receive the vaccine (providers should have available if individuals are not able to print and complete in advance):
    • Cancer
    • Chronic kidney disease
    • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
    • Down syndrome
    • Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
    • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
    • Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but less than 40kg/m2)
    • Severe obesity (BMI greater than 40kg/m2)
    • Sickle cell disease
    • Smoking
    • Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Participating providers must make available vaccine available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution.

Eligible residents must contact a participating provider and make an appointment with them.

Patients receiving Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine at the same location they received their first dose.

