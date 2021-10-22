BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health said Friday available data shows all three of the COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating, highly transmissible Delta variant.
Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and reduce the spread of the virus and help prevent new variants from emerging.
"We welcome and adopt the new guidance from CDC that makes COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available to many more Louisianans at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and severe outcomes," said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. "That said, we know we will not boost our way out of this pandemic. Everyday more people decide to go sleeves up, but too many Louisianans remain unvaccinated, leaving themselves and their loved ones vulnerable as we go into the holiday season."
Providers may begin administering booster shots as soon as they are able to operationalize the guidance.
Residents are encouraged to check with their local provider prior to showing up for a booster appointment.
Providers may accept verbal self-representation of eligible patients and do not need additional proof of verification.
Patients who are unsure of their eligibility or who have questions should talk with their healthcare provider.
Individuals with questions about whether a COVID-19 vaccine booster is right for them are encouraged to speak with a medical professional. For additional help, individuals can contact Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774.
Incentives are also still available. The Shot For 100 incentive is available for the rest of October. Anyone who hasn't gone Sleeves Up can still get their free, safe and effective vaccine along with a $100 Visa debit card.