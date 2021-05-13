BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reports Thursday 33,131 more doses of COVID vaccines have been administered.
The department said 1.37 million people are fully vaccinated and 1.55 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The total number of administered doses is now at nearly 2.9 million. Most of those shots are part of the two-dose regimen recommended for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which is why the total number of people who have received at least one dose is lower than the total number of doses.
LDH said nearly 29.5% of Louisiana's population has been fully vaccinated and 33.48% have received at least one dose.