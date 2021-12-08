BATON ROUGE, La. - Additional virus cases that appear to be of the Omicron variant have been discovered in Louisiana.
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced Wednesday afternoon 13 additional probable cases have been found in the state.
The probable cases involve nine individuals in the Greater New Orleans area, 2 cases in the Baton Rouge area, and 2 in northwest Louisiana.
This brings the total number of Omicron cases in our state to 17 – 16 probable and 1 confirmed. The first confirmed Omicron case in Louisiana was identified on Dec. 3.
“These new cases of Omicron should serve as a reminder of the ongoing threat of COVID especially as we get ready to gather for the holidays,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is get vaccinated and get the booster.”
The CDC and LDH recommend everyone 5 years of age and older get vaccinated and that everyone 18 years of age and older get a booster if eligible.
The CDC also recommends wearing a mask in certain settings.
There is concern this new variant may be more transmissible than previous strains and that Omicron may carry an increased risk of reinfection compared to other variants of concern. LDH says health experts anticipate learning more about Omicron in the coming days.