BATON ROUGE, La - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a fourth death related to Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.
The Department says that four deaths between the ages of 2 and 19 have occurred in young people diagnosed with MIS-C in Louisiana. Of the four deaths, LDH says that underlying medical conditions were reported in two.
According to LDH, MIS-C is a serious health condition in young people less than 21 years of age where different body organs can become inflamed and fail. These include the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.
The state reports and increase in the number of cases of MIS-C among young people.
As of August 10, the number of confirmed MIS-C cases in Louisiana has risen to 44. LDH says that, to date, infants as young as 1 month and teens up to 19 years of age have received MIS-C diagnoses in Louisiana.
MIS-C causes severe illness requiring hospitalization, and the young people diagnosed with MIS-C in Louisiana have been hospitalized an average of 7 days, according to LDH
LDH recommends that parents and caregivers watch for the symptoms of MIS-C in their children.
Emergency warning signs of MIS-C include trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that does not go away, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face, and severe abdominal pain. More information about MIS-C can be found here.