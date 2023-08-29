SHREVEPORT, La.-- Wildfires have been raging across Louisiana due to the extreme heat and drought.
KTBS 3 talked with the state health department about ways to stay safe from smoke.
Wildfires are scorching the state including the massive Tiger Island fire that's burned 33,000 acres and is only 50% contained in Beauregard Parish. It's been a week now since the fire sparked.
Wildfires are dangerous and unpredictable so health and fire officials say get out of harm's way if you're nearby.
"Evacuate from the area if you are threatened by fire," said Tonya Hunter, Louisiana Department of Health's Region 8 regional medical director
If you live outside the radius of a wildfire, there are some ways you can protect yourself and your home from the smoke.
"Keep an air conditioner's fresh air intake closed and ensure the filter is clean," said Hunter.
Area residents also are reminded to pay attention to air quality reports to know if there are any air quality advisories. If there is a large amount of smoke, it's advisable not to go outside.
According to the U.S. Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program, Shreveport is experiencing moderate air quality which means those who are unusually sensitive should consider limiting heavy exertion outdoors.