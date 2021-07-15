BATON ROUGE, La. - With just 36% of Louisiana residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the latest surge in cases and hospitalizations statewide is overwhelmingly being seen in the two-thirds who have opted not to get the shot.
"What you're seeing is this is turning into a bit of a preventable disease," Dr. Ryan Richard, a pulmonary and critical care physician with the Baton Rouge General, said. "I can't say that strongly enough of what we're seeing right now."
Vaccines have been widely available in Louisiana to those 12 and up for months after a targeted rollout began in December.
Louisiana, though, ranks near the bottom of the states when it comes to vaccination rates. The lethargic uptake, paired with the more contagious and more virulent Delta variant, leads to a certain amount of deja vu for Baton Rouge area hospitals.
"In these states that are having these small surges, or these building surges, right now, tend to be places where people have embraced the vaccines less than other states," Richard said.
In data released Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health says 94% of the roughly 20,000 COVID-19 cases reported since early May, are among those not vaccinated.