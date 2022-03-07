SABINE PARISH, La. - One man died Saturday afternoon when waves from high winds caused a boat to sink on the south end of Toledo Bend Reservoir, authorities said.
The victim has been identified as Alfred D. Jackson, 52, of Lake Charles.
Search and rescue crews from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife received a call around 3 p.m. about two men that were in the water after their vessel sank.
The crews immediately began searching the area. Texas Parks and Wildlife personnel found the men in the water around 6 p.m. with one of them still alive.
The survivor was brought to the shore and airlifted to a Shreveport Hospital for severe hypothermia. Jackson’s body was turned over to the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
The men were in a 20-foot vessel when high winds caused high waves that swamped their boat, causing it to sink. Both men were found wearing personal flotation devices.