CARMEL, La. -- The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled a drawdown of Clear-Smithport Lake in DeSoto Parish for giant salvinia control and fish habitat improvement.
The water control structure is scheduled to open on or about Sept. 5 and close about Jan. 29 to allow the lake to refill for winter and early-spring recreational activities.
The lake should dewater at a rate of 2-4 inches per day depending on number of operational gates opened. The water level will be lowered to a maximum drawdown level of approximately 4 feet below normal pool stage to a target level of 127.6 mean sea level.
During the drawdown, an estimated 600-700 acres of water will remain in open areas of each lake. Boaters may still access the main waterbody with small craft from the Highway 509 bridge boat ramp.
The drawdown is not expected to eradicate the giant salvinia but LDWF says it's the most efficient and effective tool for reducing the overall amount of what's present. Drawdowns also expose organic “muck” that builds up on water bottoms to air/oxygen, accelerating the decay process, cycling nutrients, and improving spawning habitat for many sportfish species.
For more information about Clear-Smithport Aquatic Vegetative Management, see the Clear-Smithport Aquatic Vegetation Management Plan.