SHREVEPORT, La. - Red drum or red fish are a staple of fishing in Louisiana. It’s low in saturated fat and has a lean, flakey texture
Fishermen travel across the sportsman’s paradise to Lake Charles or Hopedale, hiring guides to take them through the marshes.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are trying to reel in the amount of redfish you can catch in one day.
Fishing guides and Louisiana biologists urged the LDFW commission at their meeting on Thursday to take a firm stance to help protect the redfish population.
Currently there is a 5 catch limit, but the commission voted to lower the limit to 3 fish.
They also want to eliminate a loophole that allowed fisherman to carry more than their maximum amount by having the guides they hire claim the fish as their own.
This would cut down a potential 10 fish per angler limit, to only 3.
The commission hopes this will replenish the redfish population over the next ten years.
Current estimates of year old redfish are about 1.5 million compared to 8 million in 1994.
The number of spawning age fish have been declining since 2006.
There will be a public meeting to discuss the limits later this month, but if the plan goes through, limits could be in place as early as December right in the middle of redfish season.