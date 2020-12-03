BOSSIER CITY, La. – While COVID-19, hurricanes, controversial elections and more have dominated the headlines during 2020, the leaders of Bossier City and Bossier Parish say there’s a lot of positive things happening that contribute to the parish’s reputation as one of the fastest growing in the state.
Those leaders – Mayor Lo Walker, parish engineer Butch Ford, Sheriff Julian Whittington and Superintendent Mitch Downey – hit the high points of the year and give a peak into 2021 during a "The State of All Things Bossier" webinar Thursday morning led by the Bossier Parish Chamber of Commerce and President Lisa Johnson.
Here’s some of what was shared:
Mayor Lo Walker:
- Phase 1 of the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway should be completed by Jan. 14. Second phase will got out to bid in mid-December with the bid opening in January.
- Swan Lake improvement is 85 percent complete and Innovation Drive opened on Nov. 23.
- Construction of Melrose Drive extension and Colvin Street next to the East Bank have been given notice to proceed.
- Upgrade to the animal control building is about 50 percent done, with completion set in February.
- Over $150 million in construction projects are ongoing, five projects are in design phase, 23 projects under construction and seven subdivisions in or nearing construction phase.
Butch Ford:
- Even though casino revenue has dropped, sales tax collections are up and that’s offset the casino decline. For the road department that means an extra $1 million to spend in 2020.
- Home construction permits will top 2019.
- Also driving sales tax revenue are vehicle sales, which are up, and activity in the Haynesville Shale. Eighteen wells are in production.
- Willis-Knighton's Palmetto Medical Park facility is nearing completion. WK also bought land on Airline and will build a facility there. New restaurants are going in on Airline. A $10 million central library will to go out to bid in the second quarter.
- Thirty-six road improvement projects are planned in 2021.
- Budgeted $1 million for clearing and grubbing of the north-south corridor.
- The Police Jury will borrow $20 million to extend Swan Lake, beginning next fall. That will create the new north-south corridor to take traffic off Highway 3 and Airline. It also will open up thousands of acres for development.
- The parish will rebuild 51 roads over the next three years in areas south of Highway 80 that were inundated by the 2016 flood.
- As of a year ago, the population of Bossier City was about 71,400, making the city the sixth largest in the state and fastest growing large city. It’s anticipated that this year’s census numbers, which will be released in January, will show the parish with 130,000-plus residents. Compare that to 2003, when the parish’s population was under 100,000.
Sheriff Julian Whittington:
- It’s all about safety. … If it’s not safe, people are not going to stay. Low crime, great schools and good infrastructure all contribute to life in Bossier Parish. A low crime rate, people expect it, support it. "Low crime draws residents and businesses and we want to keep it that way."
Superintendent Mitch Downey:
- In March, the school district had to shift to a “new normal.” Educators were challenged to pivot to virtual instruction, to teach remotely. Educators have learned a “great deal” since then and identified some deficiencies. This challenge forced the district to grow and learn in ways that would have taken 10 years in a normal setting.
- Even though the district was able to adjust as far as remote instruction, connectivity issues still exist. The district is working with others to address that.
- The district had to adjust to protocols put in place by the Louisiana Department of Health and Department of Education.
- Facts show schools are a safe place for students to be. Bossier infection rate is less than a half-percent, so students are not contracting COVID at schools. The biggest challenge is quarantine procedures and the time that takes students away from school.
- Virtual learning has evolved to the point where the district has created an all-virtual schedule that’s sustainable. At the peak, 20 percent of students were virtual. That's down to 10 percent of 23,000 students total.
- Even with all that’s going on, the district has been able to celebrate successes, such as schools having all-time high graduation rate.