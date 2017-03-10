Leaders across the state took a stand against litter Friday.
It’s all a part of “Keep Louisiana Beautiful," a statewide campaign dedicated to keeping communities clean. At Shreveport’s local event, a number of law enforcement and city officials including Mayor Ollie Taylor were on hand.
Shreveport Green Executive Director Donna Curtis said it costs millions to clean and maintain litter-free communities, but residents can begin to help by making small changes at home.
“We know that litter takes a community. It takes everyone in the community working together. We've got a very difficult problem in Shreveport because it has become part of our culture to litter," Green said.
Shreveport's local Great American Cleanup will be held April 8.
Registration for the event ends March 31.
Natchitoches also held its “Leaders Against Litter” event. To find out more click here.