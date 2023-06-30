SHREVEPORT, La. - Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in New Orleans criticizing the Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action.
"The disappointment is because this is now a moment where the court has not fully understand the importance of equal opportunity for the people of our country. And it is in so very many ways a denial of opportunity,” Harris said.
The decision forces some colleges and universities to change their admissions process because they will no longer be able to use race as a factor.
For Louisiana’s public colleges, this is not a problem. Colleges pretty much accept all students who have the GPA and test scores to get in.
Still, they each value diversity and work to recruit students from all backgrounds.
“Every institution wants to build a diverse class so that students have an opportunity to learn with individuals who are different from them geographically, in terms of race, ethnicity, in terms of their field of study. We are enriched we are exposed to other people and their thinking,” Kim Hunter Reed, Commissioner of Higher Education, said.
There is one school in the state that will likely have to make some changes. Tulane in New Orleans, a highly selective school rejecting many more applicants than they accept and will likely be affected from the affirmative action decision.