SHREVEPORT, La -- With the city on pace for 40 homicides in the first five months of the year, Shreveport's Chief Administrative Officer made a rare but seemingly obvious admission.
"We have a gang problem," Henry Whitehorn told a crowd gathered at the Independence Stadium skybox for a public forum on ending gun violence.
The former police chief said what's going on now on the city's streets reminds him of the late 1980's and early 90's. That's when gang influence from California led to a shocking amount of bloodshed here.
Whitehorn, along with the current police chief, Ben Raymond, listened to three hours of public comments on how to stop the deadly violence. It was part of the Safer Shreveport movement, spearheaded by the city's first responders.
MLK Community Development Corporation leader Irma Rogers suggested a month of parenting classes for those who kids are cutting class -- and possibly turning to crime.
"I promise you, that parent's child will be back in school when they spend that kind of time in a class to teach you how to raise your children," Rogers said.
Sociologist Ozie Henry suggested something that he says worked during the 30 years he was involved in stemming gang violence in California.
"A mentor program for kids," Henry said. "Our kids don't have perfect role models in our community."
Chief Raymond said he liked that and other ideas he heard.
"The reasons we have crime -- everybody can agree -- that it starts when you're young," Raymond said. "Why does it start? Is it the home? Maybe a lack of parental guidance. Maybe a lack of education. So I like some of those programs that try to build a mentoring at some level in the early formative years."
He went on to say he likes the idea a couple of speakers offered of basketball or gaming leagues to get young people involved.
Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce President Tim Magner explained why the public perceives deadly crime as out-of-control.
"There doesn't seem to be an alignment between law enforcement, the prosecution, and the incarceration side," Magner said.
"I hate to hear about children who are being shot by accident by people using weapons they shouldn't have access to in the first place," added Darryl Ware, a recent graduate of Cornell University who returned to his hometown.
"We heard all of this information. We will put it together and try to work those solutions -- strategies, that many folks in this room today shared with us," Whitehorn vowed.
Leaders with the Safer Shreveport movement say they'll form a steering committee, with sub-committees to focus on the best ways to reduce gun violence.