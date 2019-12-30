Natural gas is still spewing from the well blowout that occurred near Blocker Road on Christmas day, but officials with Tanos Exploration hope to have the well capped by late Monday.
“If all things go according to plan; and so far, we’ve made a lot of progress in getting to this point in preparation, hopefully we’ll have this well under control by sometime late Monday afternoon or evening,” Mark Brandon, President and CEO of Tanos Exploration, said Saturday while giving an update during a press conference held at Emergency Services District No. 3 in Elysian Fields.
The blowout was caused by a failure of a wellhead, according to officials. Brandon said the last couple of days have totally been spent preparing for today’s operation, which will start the capping process.
“(Sunday) will be the day that we will sever the wellhead and then attempt to put a blowout preventer on the well and then divert the flow to flow pits and ignite it in the flow pits,” he explained.
The ignition will be a controlled one, he said.
“Then we will put a coiled tubing unit on the well, put in plugs, put in heavy mud and then the well should be capped,” said Brandon. “If it goes as planned, we should be capped by late Monday evening.”
Brandon said approximately 75 workers were on location Saturday, preparing for today’s process. The main change that will be noticeable with today’s operation is the difference in sound, he said.
“Once the wellhead is removed, if at all possible, nothing’s going to have changed other than we have removed the wellhead,” the CEO said. “It will still be in containment. It will still be blowing out, but the tone of the well noise will change.”
Brandon said he wants to notify residents of the change in sound because they’ve already been calling the sheriff’s department alarmed by the current rumbling tone. With today’s operations they anticipate the sound to change from a rumbling to a much deeper tone.
“I know the sound is what a lot of them having been calling in about, so there will be a different sound to the well itself,” said Brandon. “It may sound louder, so it’ll have a deeper tone because it’s coming up a much larger piece of pipe.”
EVACUEE INFO
Residents within a one-mile radius of the well, who were evacuated to hotels, should be able to return home by Tuesday morning, said Brandon.
“If we get the well capped Monday, then Tuesday morning,” Brandon said of residents’ return. “No promises, but that’s what we’re shooting for right now.”
Tanos’ human resources team met with evacuees on Saturday, briefing them on the progress.
“We allowed any of those that wanted to go back to their homes to get any essentials, maybe prescriptions, some additional clothes, to check on things,” said Brandon. “The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department went down there and escorted them down there. I think we had two take us up on that.”
Brandon said the displaced residents have been cooperative, working with the gas company and emergency officials during the process.
“We haven’t had any real issues at all,” the CEO said. “They’ve been more than considerate of what’s going on and working with us and the county officials.”
Brandon said the severing of the wellhead will not pose a danger to the general public.
“All of the danger at that time will be for the well control personnel,” he advised. “We call that our red zone. The red zone is controlled by Cudd Well Control. Their personnel will be in that area. They will be doing the cutting of the wellhead.”
He said Cudd Well Control is a highly trained company, boasting experts with more than 40 years of experience.
“This is something they do all over the world, at different times….taking control of the situation,” he said.
ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT
Jerry Froidl, Tanos’ vice president of health, safety and environmental, noted that the environmental assessment they’ve conducted in the aftermath has yielded good results, so far.
“We had an environmental crew on the ground the following day, the 26th,” said Froidl. “They started with monitoring at the location for soil impacts and air impacts.”
He said the 24-hour ambient monitoring began Friday morning on location as well as off the location, depending on accessibility of the roads.
“Most of the monitoring is about a half mile out. Some are about a mile away (and) not detecting any organic compounds whatsoever,” Froidl reported. “Really we haven’t detected anything near the location; so it’s been very fortunate.”
Froidl reminded that most of the well control work will be done under water spraying methods to help protect well controlled experts in case of sudden ignition.
“A location has been bermed to contain that water. We have additionally dug some trenches in a downhill from the location and planning on catching the storm water that we can, pumping that to the location and it will also go offsite to disposal, just in case there are any impacts to the ground,” said Froidl.
Brandon said the spewing of the natural gas will remain even after the severing of the wellhead today.
“There’s some preparation they have to do kind of down below ground and then we’ll stop,” he said. “Again, we’re not going to work at night at this point. If we get the well, what they call the blowout preventers on the well, the flow cross, then 24 hour operations will begin then. So we’ll move a little quicker on the killing of the well, divert the flow to a huge flare pit that we’ve dug that we will contain the flames, burn it off so that they can get in there and do the work that they have to do.”
Brandon thanked Harrison County emergency management officials, again, for their assistance.
“They’ve been great to work with — every one of them,” the CEO said. “We’re working well together. We’ve had ambulance onsite through all of the hours we’ve been working. Everything is going as well as can be expected. (Sunday) will be the first day we’ll actually get on the well and do some intervention.”