BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Economic Development’s FastStart program will hold a virtual career fair Wednesday for six companies that are looking to fill more than 250 customer service and business operations jobs.
The companies participating in the fair are: Calls Plus in Lafayette, Click Here Digital in Baton Rouge, GDIT in Bossier City, Netchex in Covington, Premier Health in Baton Rouge and SCI in New Orleans.
Learn more about the virtual job fair including registration and the type of jobs available at The Advocate.