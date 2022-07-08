SHREVEPORT, La. -- President Biden's executive order to preserve abortion rights aims -- in part -- to ensure access to medication that induces abortion. But a legal expert says it will have no effect in Louisiana.
Louisiana's abortion ban refers to both surgical and medication methods. The state can begin enforcing that law with a ruling Friday by a judge in New Orleans.
Royal Alexander, a Republican and former state attorney general candidate, says of the president, "He can't tell -- through an executive order -- a state what to do. That is the separation of powers we have. We are equal powers. The states are equal to the federal government," Alexander explained. "We've banned abortion in Louisiana. So you can't do it."
But, Alexander quickly added, "Is there going to be another (court) fight over that? Yes."
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry tweeted ahead of the president's signing of the executive order, "We will meet it with legal action and defeat him in court again."
Medication abortions are increasingly common, with about 50 percent of abortions that occur before 8 weeks of pregnancy being induced by the abortion pill.