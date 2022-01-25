LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers gathered Monday to hear a new proposal for a respite care funding program for Arkansas caregivers.
Respite is a service that provides a caregiver with a much-needed break, but it isn't cheap. The Alzheimer's Association chapter in Arkansas as well as Alzheimer's Arkansas hopes to move forward with a program to alleviate that financial burden.
Ten years ago, Gigi Gabriel's mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's leading her to be a primary caregiver alongside her father up until 2020.
"My dad worked and I was the only one able to really kind of leave my career and my job and go and take care of her," she said.
For many Arkansans, especially in rural areas, additional help is not in the budget. So it's up to them to do it alone.
"Emotionally, it's exhausting. It's physically draining. Especially for family caregivers, it doesn't affect just one person," Gabriel said.
So to help Gabriel and the other 93,000 caregivers in Arkansas, a grant program has been introduced before the Arkansas Department of Human Services totaling $200,000.
"We know that these funds will certainly help the people who need it most, some of the most vulnerable here in the state of Arkansas," said David Cook, a senior policy advisor for the Arkansas chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.
Cook told lawmakers Arkansas caregivers provided more than 140 million hours of care with an estimated value of nearly $3 billion.
"Investing in respite services is also cost-saving to the state, and it's a fiscally conservative move. In one way it saves money is delaying placement in long-term care but allowing that loved one to stay in the home for a longer period of time," Cook said.
Gabriel says she's thankful for the legislature for being open to the idea knowing what this could mean for Arkansas families.
"I think that's what caregivers have to realize," she said. "They have a story that's important. It's just going to make a huge impact on us, not only just financially, but the mental health of it all. That's just as important as anything else."
Cook says this respite program does have the support by DHS, adding the agency is currently looking at appropriations to find the funding.