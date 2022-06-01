BATON ROUGE, La. - After nearly three months of probing the brutal beating and death of Ronald Greene at the hands of Louisiana State Police, the legislative panel set up to investigate the incident has finally asked the governor and two of his top deputies to appear and answer questions.
The panel was set up by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, in part to find out what Gov. John Bel Edwards knew and when. Since then, the committee has heard from a host of current and former Louisiana State Police officials, coroners and others involved in the case.
Edwards, who appoints the commander of State Police, has denied having any role in a coverup of Greene’s death. Several current and former State Police officials have said the agency hid information about the case.
