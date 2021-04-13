SHREVEPORT, La. - The president of the Shreveport Police Officers Association (SPOA) is not happy with state Rep. Alan Seabaugh R-Shreveport.
The issue is 12 hour shifts proposed for Shreveport patrol officers.
Union President Michael Carter doesn't want that to happen, Police Chief Ben Raymond wants that option. So the chief requested Seabaugh introduce of HB 121 this legislative session, which would allow 12 hour shifts. And, that's not sitting well with some officers.
"The simple fact is that the majority of SPOA does not want 12 hour shifts, those that are assigned to patrol. They are very taxed, they are very overburdened right now with calls and supplemental patrol and they do not want to go to a rotating shift schedule. They want some sense of normalcy in their families," Carter said
"I am talking to people face to face, I am seeing peoples signatures on a piece of paper," Carter said. "Tonight (Tuesday night) at our union meeting I will ask people flat out while I'm looking at them, what is your vote? And, whatever they vote is what we're going to do. I've got a strong feeling that as of tomorrow, we'll be on an extensive campaign against Alan Seabaugh."
"What we're trying to communicate to the administration and Alan Seabaugh is don't destroy your police department. Don't destroy it, don't send a failing police department that's at a 100 police officers short, don't send them further down that trail of 100, 125, 130, don't go there," Carter said.
The idea behind the proposal is to help fill holes in shifts created by the officer shortage. Right now the department is down about 100 officers and it could potentially cut down on increasing overtime costs. Raymond has said in the past that they're going to have to get creative, this looks to be a step in that direction.