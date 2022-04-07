BATON ROUGE, La. - Though lawmakers seemed a little worried about the look, a Louisiana House committee nevertheless advanced legislation Tuesday that would once again ask voters to approve a centralized tax collection system that they decisively refused in a statewide ballot five months ago.
The right of local jurisdictions to levy and collect their own taxes is enshrined in the Louisiana Constitution, and that provision would need to be changed before the system can be centralized, as it is in most states.
In November, 52% of voters in all 64 parishes rejected Amendment 1, which would have authorized a centralized state agency, instead of local jurisdictions, to collect and distribute sales taxes.
House Bill 681 is essentially the same as last year’s bill, though the ballot language is simpler. It asks for a statewide vote on Nov. 8.
“I think it’s too soon to bring it back,” said state Rep. Robby Carter, D-Amite.
State Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, agreed.
