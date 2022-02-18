BATON ROUGE, La. - Without much fuss, the Republican-controlled Legislature on Friday approved new district boundaries for the state House and Senate that would maintain GOP legislative dominance for the next decade.
With no controversy, the Legislature also approved new maps for the five-member Public Service Commission and for the eight elected seats of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Republicans will keep their numerical advantage in both of those institutions.
Legislators ended the three-week special redistricting session two days early.
The Legislature fell short on one assignment by failing to approve a new map for the seven-member Louisiana Supreme Court. The Senate agreed to new boundaries that would keep one Black-majority seat, but the House killed an attempt on Wednesday by Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, to create a second Black-majority seat.
