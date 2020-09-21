BATON ROUGE, La. -- The Louisiana Legislature will convene a special session at 6 p.m. Monday.
The decision was made Monday after a majority of the elected members of each house signed a petition to call themselves into session.
Focus of the month-long session is Hurricane Laura disaster relief and recovery efforts, ongoing issues related to COVID_19, especially when it comes to funding and the economy, and the state's Unemployment Trust Fund, Senate President Page Cortez said.
Lawmakers will be allowed to file and consider bills on 70 items.
“When we convene next Monday, our priorities are to address the devastation facing Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Laura as well as the impact Covid-19 continues to have on our state,” said Cortez. “We will also be working to resolve issues with the Unemployment Trust Fund, which, if left unaddressed, could result in financial turmoil for business owners and program beneficiaries.”
Lawmakers are also expected to address a number of local issues that were not finalized during the first two sessions earlier this year.
“Our residents have had a long year and it is our responsibility as a legislature to do what we can to assist in their recovery,” added Cortez. “This session is about the people – the student whose education is further disrupted by disaster, the homeowner trying to rebuild, the local business struggling to keep its doors open, and the worker relying on benefits to make ends meet after being laid-off. It is my hope that together, we will be able to address these issues during the session and move Louisiana forward.”
The session must adjourn by 6 p.m. Oct. 27.