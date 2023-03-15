LEISD seeks new school leader after retirement of current superintendent

TEXARKANA, Texas - Liberty Eylau ISD is searching for a new superintendent.
Ronnie Thompson announced in February that he will be retiring this summer.
Administrators say the board is taking their time, and considering all options when choosing who will be the next superintendent.
Thompson's last day is June 30.
He has worked in education for 32 years, and served as superintendent at LEISD for five years.
Thompson says he's looking forward to retirement and spending more time with his family.
Thompson says he feels good about what they've been able to accomplish over the last several years including, the building of the new elementary school, security upgrades on several campuses, STEM camps for students, and most recently, the new ROTC program.
"I think building on the successes of previous predecessors been a joy, and to see the building of the new campus, and then adding onto a couple of campuses, that's always a blessing to do that and make sure our facilities are up to par," said Thompson.
The school board is hosting a meeting later this month to get input from staff and the community about the superintendent search.
The meeting will be held March 28 at 4:30 p.m. for staff, and another meeting later that day will be held for the community at 6 p.m.
The board is hoping to hire a new superintendent by July 1.
A community survey about the superintendent search can be accessed on the LEISD website. Please click on this link to take the survey.