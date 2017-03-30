A fresh cup of lemonade is a guarantee at the official "Lemonade Day" event.
Announced today, Shreveport will kick the statewide event off on May 9th.
This is about more than just lemons, parents and kids have the chance to set up their own drink stand, and make some money off it.
Partnering with the cause is Raising Cane's.
Pete John, Raising Cane's Managing Partner, says, "I think them getting exposed to entrepreneurialism and learning how it is to invest money, and raise money, and how to spend it, how to use it, and where to share it. It just exposes them to something, and hopefully, out of this, there will be a lot of entrepreneurs that start and build their own businesses in the future."
To register for a stand visit Louisiana.lemonadeday.org, or grab a form in-person at any Raising Cane's store.