CHOPIN, La. -- A Lena man who was driving down the road narrowly escaped serious injury or death Monday morning when a huge oak tree fell and crushed the cab of his pickup, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.
William Watkins, 43, was traveling on Spurgeon Road near the Janie community in southwest Chopin when it happened. Watkins was able to free himself despite the extensive damage to his truck.
Watkins suffered a large laceration to his head. He was treated at the scene by EMS and taken by a private individual to a hospital for further treatment.