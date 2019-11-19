(CNN) - The Leonid meteor shower peaked over the weekend, delighting stargazers who bundled up to catch the early-morning show.
Photographer Matt Dasher went up to Brasstown Bald, the highest spot in the state of Georgia, late Saturday and caught a meteor as it streaked behind the observation deck.
The Leonid meteor shower occurs when Comet Tempel-Tuttle crosses Earth's orbit. Debris from the comet burns up in the atmosphere, creating the fireballs. Experts were expecting between 10-15 meteors per hour.
It gets its name from the constellation Leo the Lion, because the meteors come from the stars that make up the lion's mane.
Some years, the Leonids can create what's known as a "meteor storm" with 1,000 fireballs or more filling the sky. The most recent meteor storm occurred in 2001.
The brightly-colored meteors move at up to 44-miles-per-second and come without warning, so photographing them is a challenge.
If you missed the Leonid meteor shower, or it left you itching to see more, you may be in luck. Scientists are expecting a brief, but intense, meteor shower later this week that will have several meteors per minute.
The alpha Monocerotid meteor shower is expected to be visible in the Eastern United States at about 11:50 p.m. ET on November 21 and just before dawn November 22 in Western Europe.