SHREVEPORT, La. - The 46th annual Les Boutiques de Noel premiered Thursday at the Shreveport Convention Center after a year-long hiatus.
The event is a premier holiday shopping event for northwest Louisiana, attracting thousands of shoppers to over 70 specialty vendors from across the U.S. with a variety of merchandise that you won't find anywhere else.
Adrienne Frierson, Shreveport Opera Guild and Les Boutique Noel Publicity Committees, says Les Boutiques de Noel is back and better than ever and that it's the primary event for the Shreveport Opera Guild.
"We have everything you need. We have children's gifts, children's toys, Christmas speciality items and we even have gifts for men in your life that are so hard to shop for, " said Frierson. "We think you can come through and check off everyone on your holiday list and even probably pick up a few things for yourself."
Proceeds from Les Boutiques de Noel support the Shreveport Opera Guild, which is one of the oldest opera programs in the country. It supports stage performances and professionally trained opera singers.
"Hundreds of the opera singers go to New York every year and compete for a chance to win one of four spots to move to Shreveport and live here for a year," said Frierson. "It's a lot to be proud of and we're one of the few programs in the region that do this."
Les Boutiques de Noel lasts through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A one-day pass is $10 and a three-day pass is $20. Military and seniors get in for $5 and children under 12 get in for free. Visitors can purchase tickets online by clicking here or at the door.