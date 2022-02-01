MANDEVILE, La. - When the ABC reality show "Shark Tank" follows up with entrepreneurs who've managed to hook one of the investors, it's usually after a couple of years — not so for Nita Gassen of New Orleans and Judy Schott of Mandeville.
Their product, a band designed to go around the mattress for easier bed-making, has seen sales skyrocket since their appearance on the show last February, so much so that their follow-up aired on Friday's "Shark Tank" episode.
It's been less than a year since three sharks, as the investors are known, made bids for a stake in the Better Bedder. The women accepted an offer from Lori Greiner, known as the QVC queen, and the shark they were most hoping to land.
'Shark Tank' can be seen on KTBS Friday at 7 p.m.