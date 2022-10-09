SHREVEPORT, La. -
One candidate in the Shreveport mayor's race is outlining her plan for addressing crime.
Levette Fuller shared her ideas through a social media post on Sunday.
Fuller points to the 100 vacancies within the Shreveport Police Department fueled by resignations and retirements
Fuller said starting pay for Shreveport police officers is the lowest among similar sized cities in the region.
But Fuller says it's about more than a paycheck. "The fact is, we need a leading investment across the department to ensure that our more than 100 vacancies are filled and staffed with well rested and cared for officers who have working equipment and modern training to manage modern challenges on the job, then we need to make sure they have opportunities for professional advancement and promotion. So they're not in patrol for their entire careers, " said Fuller.
Addressing crime in Shreveport is the focus of an upcoming mayoral forum.
KTBS 3, The Greater-Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and LSU-Shreveport will bring candidates together to offer their solutions.
The forum is October 18.