SHREVEPORT, La._ Activists gathered downtown today to protest what they call Anti-LGBTQ bills.
One of the bills at issue is HB 466.
The bill's sponsor says the legislation isn't about taking away anyone's rights, but it is about protecting children and families.
"This is a bill to protect our children against inappropriate conversations that are not part of the curriculum," State Rep. Dodie Horton said.
"No one should talk to our children about sensitive subjects that are not included in the curriculum except there parents."
The Rainbow PAC of Northwest Louisiana disagrees. They gathered Saturday morning in front of the downtown courthouse in Shreveport to protest HB466. They say it restricts teachers from using a student's preferred gender pronoun.
Rainbow PAC members also spoke in support of gender-affirming care.
"The reason that I'm here today is I am part of the LGBTQ community and I'm also one of the providers in town who provides gender-affirming care," one supporter said.
"We all know that providing that care to adults and minors is necessary and ethical."
Critics argue that minors are too young to make decisions about their gender.