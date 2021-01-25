You have permission to edit this article.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Louisiana...

Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier
Parishes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv


...The Flood Warning remains in effect...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake.
* Until further notice.
* At 7:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 181.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 172.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:00 AM CST Monday was 181.3 feet.
* Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 180.1 feet Friday
evening.


LHD: 324 vaccine providers will receive COVID vaccine this week

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday 324 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine this week. 

The providers — including 139 chain pharmacies, 111 independent pharmacies, 59 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), 4 rural health clinics (RHCs) and an additional 11 healthcare sites — represent all nine public health regions and 64 parishes of the state.

LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. In addition, residents can call 211 to find a vaccine provider near them.

Future distribution is dependent on vaccine made available to the state, among other factors. To stress, there is no guarantee that providers receiving vaccine this week will receive vaccine in the future.

  • These vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1:
  • Persons ages 70 years or older in the community,
  • Health-related support personnel (labs, mortuary, pharmacy),
  • Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff,
  • Urgent care clinic providers and staff,
  • Community care clinic providers and staff,
  • Behavioral health providers and staff,
  • Dialysis providers and recipients,
  • Home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies),
  • Dental providers and staff, and
  • Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools).

Participating providers must make available vaccine available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution.   

Eligible residents must contact a participating provider and make an appointment with them. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. 

The state health department is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be offered a vaccination.

