BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced following a conference call Wednesday that high school athletics such as football can begin their summer workouts on June 8.
The LHSAA said that under Gov. John Bel Edwards' Phase 2 which will begin on June 5 would allow a group sizes of 25 to start their training.
The LHSAA said in a letter to all coaches have were looking out for the safety of well-being of all student athletes, coaches and anyone else who may be involved with the summer program.
The vote by the executive committee was unanimous to allow the summer programs to begin.