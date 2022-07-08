Liberty Eylau ISD to hold STEM camps for students

TEXARKANA, Texas - A school district in Texarkana, Texas is offering a summer camp in July that is packed with fun and interactive learning opportunities.
The camp is specifically for students wanting to pursue science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM career paths.
More than 50 kids in the 3rd through 8th grades are participating in the program.
Liberty Eylau ISD is partnering with a non-profit called, Science Mill, to offer students the Summer STEM Career Immersion Camp for students in 3rd - 8th grades.
"Their whole mission is to make the possibility of STEM careers a reality for all students," explained Farishn Tatum, LEISD Curriculum Director.
Tatum says this is the first summer they've been able to offer the program.
Over the next two weeks, students will gather inside the Liberty Eylau Elementary School.
"Our parents are super excited. My phone is ringing off the hook a little bit. I have some more that are getting in registration forms," said Tatum.
Some of the topics at the camp will include, chemistry, robotics, coding, engineering and life science, as well as an entrepreneurial day.
Tatum says teachers were required to go through special training for the camp.
She believes the program will allow students from all different backgrounds the opportunity to have access to STEM careers.
"Getting them exposure to this at an early age, lets them know, this is possible for you, and there's a great demand in STEM careers," explained Tatum.
The camp is being sponsored through a grant from the Texas Pioneer Foundation for $20,000.
"We really want them to have fun at this camp, but we also want them to start thinking about their future. It's never to early to start," said Tatum.
The first week of the camp will be held July 11 -15 and will be for kids in 3rd through 5th grade.
The second week will be held July 18 - 22.
It's for kids entering 6th through 8th grade.