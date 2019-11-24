SHREVEPORT, La. - Grover Cannon will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing Shreveport police officer Thomas LaValley in 2015. The jury came to the decision Saturday afternoon after deliberating an hour.
The jury convicted Cannon Wednesday of first-degree murder in the shoting death of Lavalley. Jurors had the choice of giving Cannon life in prison or the death penalty. The jury needed a unanimous decision to give Cannon the death penalty.
During closing arguments prosecutor Ed Blewer described Cannon as a "cold blooded killer" and "the reason there is a death penalty."
Defense attorney Dwight Doskey asked the jury to spare Cannon's life, saying he was “handicapped by his Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder” and that he simply just made the wrong choices.
Those involved the case were asked whether justice had been served.
"I think so," said Thomas LaValley's mother, Jackie LaValley. "He's not going to be able to get out and kill someone else, which I feel like he would have done if he was out in the public. He had no family support, nothing, so."
"I am very happy for my client, who I still believe is very brain damaged, that he has gotten a life verdict," Doskey said. "I think Angola will be the best place for him."
"Absolutely," said Prosecutor Ed Blewer. "It's up to the jury. The system gets 12 people here. We drug them up from Baton Rouge. They stayed here over a week and a half, living in a hotel without being able to talk to their family too much. They listened to the evidence. The jury was very attentive the whole time and that's the way it works. It takes 12. If you don't get 12, it's a life sentence. He'll die in Angola."
Cannon remained at the Caddo Correctional Center Monday awaiting sentencing. He then will be transfer to state custody.