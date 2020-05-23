As we inch closer to summer and warmer temperatures, more and more of us are thinking about getting in the water. With that in mind, we've all got to think about safety.
Lots of thank you's and appreciation could be heard at our annual life jacket giveaway today at two locations. One in Bossier, one in Shreveport.
We partnered with Barksdale Federal Credit Union, the Red River Waterway Commission and presenting sponsor--- Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes to make sure as many kids as possible are safe in and around the water in 2020.
"We've had some drownings here lately and we don't want the price of a life jacket to get in the way of someones's safety," said Melissa Couch, Vice-President of Business Development at Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
We gave away almost 500 life jackets in just 40 minutes.
This is the start of KTBS 3's Freedom Fest Series, leading up to the big finale on July 4th.