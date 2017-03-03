Bossier City said they were going to get more protection for all of their fire fighters and they did.
Chief of Special Operations Steve Ford said their is enough bullet proof vest and helmets to go on every fire truck just in case fire fighters find them selves in a deadly situation.
Ford says says if there is an active shooter call firefighters will try and get victims before they bleed out and die.
The vest and helmets should keep Bossier city firefighters alive while saving others and nobody is more thankful for this than firefighter wife Amanda Sexton.
" A lot of prayer when he walks out the door and when he walks in the door I'm thankful to see him again," said Sexton.
Her husband is Bossier City fire fighter Heath Sexton.
She told KTBS how the father of two ran into a burning building one time with no gear on to try and help a neighbor. She says that should give you an idea of the kind of man he is.
"He's a godly man, sweet man a very unselfish person probably one of the most unselfish giving people you'll ever meet," said Sexton.
The firefighters have had the new bullet proof vest for about a month now and probably could have used them during the bomb threat at the mall in Bossier mall even though it turned out to be nothing.
"We would rather be pro-active and know that we have them if that situation does come up," said Ford.
"I feel like it's one of the best things they introduced...having active shooter drills and having all the equipment on the truck I feel like it could really save a live one day," said Sexton.
Bossier City will also be getting a Bearcat armored truck equipped with a trap door for active shooter rescues. It will offer even more protection. The $325,000 truck should arrive later on this year.