SHREVEPORT, La. - In the state of Louisiana, 69 children died as a result of child abuse and/or neglect last year.
Today at the Caddo Juvenile Courthouse, Volunteers for Youth Justice and the CASA program brought awareness to this problem with their “Light of Hope” ceremony.
It is a national movement to raise awareness of abused and neglected children.
“So in 2022, according to DCFS, 69 children passed away. So, this ceremony is an opportunity to honor those children, to remember those children, with also looking forward into the future, how can we prevent 69 deaths,” said CASA recruiter and trainer, Tyler Spears.
April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month and there are many ways you can help with prevention.
First, if you see it, report it. If you suspect child abuse, call the hotline at (855) 4LA-KIDS.
“Another thing that is really important is CASA needs more volunteers. Court Appointed Special Advocates are volunteers who actually advocate for students in foster care,” said Spears.