A West Nile virus case in New Orleans is among six around Louisiana so far this year — and among five involving the brain or nervous system.
“We expect it to be very similar to 2020, where we saw about 20 cases” of the mosquito-borne virus, Julius Tonzel, an infectious disease epidemiologist with the state Department of Health, said Tuesday.
Those cases included 14 dangerous neuroinvasive illnesses involving the brain or other parts of the nervous system, according to department statistics.
By roughly this time last year, there had been one neuroinvasive case; in 2019 there had been six. The total number of such cases in 2019 was 11.
East Baton Rouge Parish has had two cases this year affecting the brain or nervous system, with one each in Livingston, Orleans and Ouachita parishes. DeSoto Parish has reported one case of flu-like West Nile fever.
Experts consider reports of infections of the brain and nervous system to be more reliable indicators of West Nile’s seriousness than those for West Nile fever or infections without symptoms.
About 90% of all people who get infected never show any symptoms, and nine out of the remaining 10 get West Nile fever.
Precautions include using mosquito repellent, making sure window and door screens don't have holes, and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants.
“It's very hot, so people are not going to want long pants and shirts,” Tonzel said, but West Nile and other mosquito-borne viruses remain a threat.
People should also make sure there's no standing water in their yards. “Even something as small as a bottlecap — anything can be a home for mosquito larvae,” Tonzel said.
The first U.S. case of West Nile virus was in New York in 1999, with Louisiana's first — and there was only one that year — in 2001. The following year was the worst the state has seen, with 204 neuroinvasive cases.
The number has been below 50 during 11 of the years since 2002, and has risen above 100 in only three other years — most recently 160 in 2012. The highest totals since then were 61 in 2014 and 58 in 2018.
There seems to be a cycle of about 10 years, so there could be a “really big uptick” next year or in 2023, Tonzel said.