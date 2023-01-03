Lightning bolt strikes apartment on Fern Avenue causing fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - A lightning bolt struck the Boulders on Fern in the 8400 block of Fern Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Shreveport Fire department arrived to heavy smoke coming from the side of the apartment near the chimney. When Shreveport Fire entered the apartment, they found a fire between the floor of the upstairs and downstairs apartments.
No one was inside of the apartments at the time. It took 27 firefighters and 12 units just under an hour to get the fire under control. There were no injuries.