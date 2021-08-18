SHREVEPORT, La. - The nearly 100-year-old Kings Highway Christian Church on Kings Highway was damaged Wednesday afternoon by a lightning strike.
The fire that followed caused heavy damage to the sanctuary roof, the front of the church and smoke damage throughout the church.
When the first fire unit arrived, flames were visible on the roof. No one was inside of the church at the time.
The Renaissance/Romanesque/Byzantine style building was constructed in 1925 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.
"Caller called in a fire here at the church said a lightning struck it ... right there at the roof area," SFD spokesman Clarence Reece said.
Catherine Michelson and her daughter Olivia saw the church in flames.
"I looked and I just saw the flames shooting out of the church and I saw all the fire trucks," Michelson said.
"We love our area, we love all the old houses and old buildings," Michelson said. "This one is 1923, one of the oldest and so we were just hoping that, that they were gonna be able to control it." The fire was under control about 50 minutes later. Leaving firefighters to check for hot spots.
"Seeing the holes in the roof, it's just sad. It's just really sad," Michelson said. "Like, there's enough destruction everywhere anyway, that you know, and then it's kind of kind of odd it's a church,"
"It's just kind of sad, it really is," said Clint Snell, a member of Kings Highway Christian Church who has been going to church there his entire life.
Part of the structure possibly destroyed by the lightning was called the Tree of Life, according to Snell. Part of the statue remains on top; the rest fell near the front door.
Snell hopes things can be quickly restored so he can continue going to church.
"I hate to see the structure and then the firemen up there working but I'm glad they're up there," said Snell.