MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office in partnership with the DeSoto Parish School Board will distribute limited supplies of bottled water at noon Saturday at three locations.
The joint effort is to assist parish residents, most of whom have little to no water service in the wake of the week's winter storm.
Distribution locations are
- Mansfield High School
- North DeSoto High School
- Logansport High School
The supply is limited so only those in dire need are asked to participate. The sheriff's office is attempting to locate more water for distribution.
All of the parish's water systems are hampered in some way, whether having no water or having low water pressure. But some are worse than others.
Here's a rundown of the latest status of each system provided by the sheriff's office:
DeSoto Waterworks District #1 - Main line is being pressured up before any residential areas can be turned on. It will be the middle of next week before all customers can be restored.
North DeSoto Water System - Collinswood and north stations increased pressure during specific times Friday. Baker Station area customers water has been restored, but the pressure is low. If critical levels are reached, water will be turned off until supply replenishes.
Keatchie Water System - All stations are up and running. Keachi has low pressure. Shiloh has low pressure. Meadowview and Kickapoo have low pressure. Longstreet and Smyrna are good. By the end of next week, the entire system should be running at normal capacity.
East DeSoto Water Systems - Power is being restored to affected pumps. Most customers should be receiving water in 24 hours.
South DeSoto Water System - Portable generator was installed. Tanks and lines are beginning to fill. Pressure will begin to build throughout the night.
Mansfield City Water - The Mansfield water system is running at half capacity. The public works department is working to turn off meters to places with leaks and repairing water main breaks. Low pressure is caused by the tanks not being at full capacity. It's uncertain when full capacity will be restored.
Grand Cane - Water system is running. Tomorrow, areas of apparent leaks will be isolated. Pressure should rise in the system.
Logansport - Water system is running at normal capacities. Water pressure is low due to demand. Pressure will continue to increase