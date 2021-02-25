SHREVEPORT, La. -- The federal government provided 1,170 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to be administered to qualifying individuals, Sen. Barrow Peacock announced Thursday in an email.
The doses are in addition to the total number of doses that the state receives from the federal government each week.
The extra vaccinations will be provided for the next three weeks, from Thursday to Monday of each week. So the shots are available today through Monday, March 4-8 and March 11-15.
Second doses will then be given at the same locations at the appropriate time. To make an appointment, register at www.Walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.