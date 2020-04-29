LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday announced that limited dine-in service at restaurants can resume May 11.
The state has restricted restaurants to carryout and curbside service since March 19 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. When dine-in service resumes, restaurants will be limited to 33 percent of their guest capacity. Hutchinson said social distancing measures will be required, as will face coverings, staff health screenings and regular cleanings. Alcohol carryout will still be allowed.
Bar service and live entertainment will be prohibited. Groups of 10 people or more will not be allowed
As of Wednesday afternoon, 59 people in Arkansas had died from COVID-19 and 3,192 had been infected. There were seven new deaths 81 new cases reported.
Hutchinson also announced a $15 million state program to help businesses offset expenses associated with keeping employees and patrons healthy. The program, called Arkansas Ready for Business, will cover costs for personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and services, and other one-time expenses that will help a business reopen.
The program provides $1,000 per full-time employee and up to $100,000 per company.
The state plans to announce Thursday whether gyms will be allowed to reopen. A decision on salons and barbershops, which have been shut down, is set for Friday. An announcement for churches and other large venues is scheduled for May 4.
The state is lifting restrictions on overnight camping at state parks Friday. It plans to reopen visitor centers, retail shops and exhibits at state parks on May 15. Cabins and lodges will again be available to rent on the same date, but availability will be limited to weekdays.
Nationwide, more than 1,027,000 people had been infected and nearly 60,000 had died Wednesday afternoon.