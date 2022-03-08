RUSTON, La. - The president of the Lincoln Parish School Board has resigned following his arrest.
David Gullatt, 72, of Simsboro, was arrested Friday on charges of obscenity, possession of methamphetamine, and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
The school board is scheduled to meet Tuesday night to appoint an interim in Gullatt’s place until a permanent individual is placed as president.
The parish school board is currently comprised of 11 members.
Gullatt also served as dean of Louisiana Tech's education department. He retired in 2012.