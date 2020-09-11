Firefighter Memorial Stair Climb

Matt Page climbs 110 flights of stairs in Louisiana Tech University’s Wyly Tower to honor and remember the sacrifice made by the FDNY firefighters on September 11, 2001. Page walked the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center 7 flights of stairs at a time with a short elevator ride back down to the bottom floor in between each set. Photo by Emerald McIntyre/Louisiana Tech University

 photo by Emerald McIntyre

RUSTON, La - Louisiana Tech alum Matt Page, who is a volunteer with the Lincoln Parish and Alpine fire departments, completed the 9/11 Memorial Challenge at Louisiana Tech’s Prescott Memorial Library this morning.

Page, who also is a CLECO employee, ran from the Mize Track and Field Complex to Prescott, where he then climbed the equivalent of 110 stories.

The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs are not timed race events, but a way for firefighters and the community to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters who selflessly gave their lives so that others might live.

For more information on 9/11 stair climbs, visit https://www.firehero.org/events/9-11-stair-climbs/.

