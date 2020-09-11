RUSTON, La - Louisiana Tech alum Matt Page, who is a volunteer with the Lincoln Parish and Alpine fire departments, completed the 9/11 Memorial Challenge at Louisiana Tech’s Prescott Memorial Library this morning.
Page, who also is a CLECO employee, ran from the Mize Track and Field Complex to Prescott, where he then climbed the equivalent of 110 stories.
The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs are not timed race events, but a way for firefighters and the community to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters who selflessly gave their lives so that others might live.
For more information on 9/11 stair climbs, visit https://www.firehero.org/events/9-11-stair-climbs/.