RUSTON, La. -- After several inches of snowfall Monday in northern Louisiana, the overnight frigid temperatures may cause more issues on the roads. First responders in Webster, Lincoln, Bienville and Claiborne parishes are again urging people to stay off the roads. While no major crashes were reported during the day on Monday, crews were busy helping drivers who slid off the road or became stuck in the snow.
"We just saw a car stuck right there but that's about all," said Chandler Burkhalter, a Ruston native who was out enjoying the snow with her dog. "There's not many people on the road, but it's been kind of crazy."
Many of the bridges and overpasses were treated with salt and sand, which helped drivers during the daylight hours. But the slush that accumulated quickly froze after sunset, leading to slippery roads. Several drivers had trouble navigating minor inclines around the I-20 exit 85 interchange in Ruston. Fortunately, there were a lot of good samaritans who stopped to help, including some with towing chains and others who offered to get out and push. But before heading out, Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker urges drivers to consider putting first responders at risk.
"Most of the time, when you get out on the roads and it's icy, there's an accident, we're putting them out in the elements," said Walker. "But also we're putting them out on roads that are very slick. One accident usually leads to many accidents. So I'm encouraging everyone to stay at home."
On Monday afternoon, Mayor Walker announced the City of Ruston offices will be closed Tuesday, and there's a chance it could be extended even further than that.