(CNN) -- Linda Tripp, who secretly recorded her conversations with Monica Lewinsky about the then-intern's relationship with former President Bill Clinton, has died, according to her mother, Inge Carotenuto, and her former attorney, Joseph Murtha.
Tripp had previously been treated for breast cancer.
Tripp, a friend of Lewinsky's at the time, turned the 20 hours of tapes over to special prosecutor Kenneth Starr. The scandal ultimately led to Clinton's impeachment for perjury and obstruction of justice, though he was ultimately acquitted in the Senate.