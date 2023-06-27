SHREVEPORT, La. - Linear Middle School was built in 1961 as a result of need for secondary education in Caddo Parish. It helped alleviate overcrowding, and soon expanded into Linear Junior-Senior High School in 1966.
Now Northside Elementary School resides in the former Linear campus, and alumni from Linear are asking the Caddo Parish School Board to restore the original name before the next school year begins.
The former Linear mascot, the wildcat, was replaced with Northside's bulldog. The red and white colors of the original school were replaced with blue and gold.
The council voted to begin discussions on how to proceed in the matter. Concerns were brought up about the purchasing of Northside softball and football uniforms that already have the bulldog branding with blue and gold colors. There are also doors, murals, and decorations all over the campus boasting the bulldog and colors.
There were also concerns about the precedence their vote could set.
Board members argued that many schools in the parish have been renamed. Valencia Junior-Senior High School was renamed to Caddo Magnet High School, Broadmoor School is now A. C. Steere, and Caddo Middle Magnet was once Eden Gardens.
The board is worried that this could open the discussion to renaming other parish schools.
They also considered the students who have attended or will attend Northside Elementary, and how they would feel by losing their school's identity as well.
To the alumni of Linear, their fight represents more than a name, colors, or a mascot. It represents the history and heritage of an influential institution that fostered the minds of its students.