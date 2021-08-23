BENTON, La - A major bridge project in Bossier Parish has hit a snag with supplies.
The Linton Road Bridge project in north Bossier is well underway. The contractor started work in April, but progress has slowed because of material shortages and supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is in charge of the approximately $5 million project that is supposed to be completed in spring of 2022.
"The project remains on schedule despite what anybody may have heard about getting delays in materials to the site," Erin Buchanan, a DOTD spokeswoman, said. "The contractor is committed to working around whatever material delay issues that they are experiencing, we're working with them on that and as of right now the project remains on schedule."
And, not too far from there on Linton Road as you head towards Airline Drive is the Flat River Bridge. Work began Monday to replace it.
Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford said the project is expected to take about 6 months to complete. Residents who live between the two bridges have to use Old Palmetto Road as an alternate route.